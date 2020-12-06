1/1
Paul Cravey
1938 - 2020
Paul Thomas Cravey
1938-2020
Paul Thomas Cravey, 82, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2020 from AML after a 21 month battle.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Janie Cravey and brother Darrell Cravey. Paul is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan, his son Stephen, his sister Anna Jean Olexy and family, and Susan's brother and sisters and their families and leaves many nephews and nieces.
Paul graduated from Holy Name School, St. Thomas High School in 1957, University of Houston in 1962 with a BBA, and South Texas College of Law in 1970 with a Juris Doctorate.
Paul retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as a Captain after serving active duty in Korea.
Paul spent 38 years prior to his 2001 retirement with State Farm Insurance Company.
Paul attended St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church where he was an usher for five years prior to his illness.
Volunteering, fundraising, helping anyone anywhere, and fishing were his passions.
The last 21 months, Paul was being treated at MD Anderson Hospital and we offer our sincere thanks to the entire hospital, the Leukemia team, and Dr. Lucia Masarova for treating him kindly and enabling a quality of life he was still able to enjoy.
Due to the pandemic, it was Paul's wish to have a very private, graveside service for immediate family only. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.
We request no floral arrangements. For those who wish to make a donation in Paul's memory, please give blood to the MD Anderson Blood Bank or donate directly to MD Anderson Hospital, 1515 Holcombe Blvd. Houston, Tx. 77030. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dettling Funeral Home

