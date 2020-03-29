|
|
Paul Charles Elliott
1933-2020
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Paul Charles Elliott, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully from natural causes to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020.
Paul was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on September 23, 1933 to Ross Edward Elliott, Sr. and Maybell Reichert Elliott. He had one brother, Ross, and four sisters, Betty Richeson, Martha Foulkes, Joan Smith, and Mary Hafner. Mary survives him and resides in Flagstaff, AZ.
Paul was an outstanding student who made an A in every class he ever took except typing. He loved chemistry, and following graduation from Garfield High School in Terre Haute he attended Rose Polytechnical Institute on a full scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a navigator on an icebreaker. Following his navy service, Paul worked for Mobil Corporation and then for Marathon Oil Company in Findlay, Ohio, where he and his wife Nancy raised their young family. He also taught calculus at Findlay College.
In 1974, like many in the oil and gas industry, Paul and his family moved to Houston, Texas, where Paul founded the Houston office of London-based Tampimex. He later started his own oil company, Concord Petroleum Corporation in Houston, Texas, where he served as President until his retirement.
Paul is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Nancy Sibley Elliott, whom he loved and adored. He is also survived by his daughter Elizabeth E. Murski and husband Bill S. Murski and their children Katie Peacock and Annie Murski, son Paul R. Elliott and wife Nancy Hahn Elliott and their children Emily Elliott and David Elliott, son Robert S. Elliott and his children Lauren Elliott and Blake Elliott, and daughter Jennifer E. Barrett and her children Caroline Barrett and Jack "Jeb" Barrett, all of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by great-grandson Cooper Peacock, the son of granddaughter Katie Peacock and her husband Tom Peacock.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the medical care and compassion provided by Dr. David Ho, and to Fred Otabor, his devoted care provider.
A memorial service for Paul will be held at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in Houston, Texas, Pastor Clay Brown presiding, at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020