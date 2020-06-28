Paul Fontenette
1962 - 2020
Paul J. Fontenette
1962-2020
"Your life was one of kindly deeds with beautiful memories left behind."
Viewing walk thru Monday, June 29, 2020, 9:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M.
McCoy & Harrison Mortuary. His Celebration of Life service there also at 11:00 A.M.
In God's care, he leaves his loving family and loyal friends.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
JUN
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
