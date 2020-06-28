Paul J. Fontenette
1962-2020
"Your life was one of kindly deeds with beautiful memories left behind."
Viewing walk thru Monday, June 29, 2020, 9:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M.
McCoy & Harrison Mortuary. His Celebration of Life service there also at 11:00 A.M.
In God's care, he leaves his loving family and loyal friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.