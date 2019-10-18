|
|
Reverend Paul Richard Frerking
1937-2019
Reverend Paul Richard Frerking, 82, peacefully entered God's Heavenly eternal embrace Monday, October 14, 2019, surrounded by family at Kevin's Senior Living in Conroe, Texas.
Services for Paul will be held at 10am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Forest Park of The Woodlands, Texas. Paul's life story and additional service details are also available at the Forest Park website through Dignity Memorial.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to or the Ronald McDonald House in honor of his Grandson Jacob Frerking, who died of cancer in 2018.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019