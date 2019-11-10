|
Paul Geoffrey Geis
1953-2019
Paul Geoffrey Geis, age 66, died on Wednesday, 30th of October 2019, of what is suspected to be a Pulmonary Embolism. He was born on the 23rd of February 1953, in Houston, TX. He graduated from St. John's, where he still holds the record for the mile in 4:12.0 and continued his education at Rice University. His Sophomore year he transferred to the University of Oregon to further pursue his running career under Coach Bill Dellinger. His running accolades include being a part of the 1974 NCAA Champion Cross Country Team with Oregon, winning the 1974 NCAA 5000-meter title, and going on to become a 1976 5000-meter Olympic Finalist in Montreal. He continued his running career after college with Athletics West and was coached by Bill Bowerman and his running career is known for his rivalry with Steve Prefontaine. His best performances include the mile in 3:58.0 (1973); 2 miles in 8:21.8 (1976); 5000 meters in 13:23.38 (1974); 10000 meters in 28:06.62 (1980).
Paul graduated with undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon, followed by his MBA from Stanford and had a successful career in finance. He spent 31 years in Oregon before returning to Texas. After retirement, he split his time between Oregon and Texas.
Paul had a big heart and was known for his deep love for the Oregon Ducks & cigars, his gregarious, larger than life spirit, his love for all things Costco and his avoidance of following the rules. He loved a good adventure but never missed his afternoon nap. He was a proud Grandpa and enjoyed doting on his grandchildren, Hazel (6), Memphis (3) and Zion (1). In his later years, he found a deep love for golf and holds two holes-in-ones at Powell Butte's Brasada Canyons Course on hole 12. He loved learning about history and was often found with a good WWII book in his hand. He was both witty and charming, able to start a conversation with anyone. He was both generous and caring, and competitive and stubborn.
Paul is survived by his fiancé Patricia Green, who he affectionately named PG squared; his children, Geoff Geis, Catie Geis, Blake Geis, Emilie Hinds; his son-in-law Mark Hinds, and daughter-in-law Jennifer Geis; his grandchildren Hazel, Memphis & Zion. He is preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Lois Geis, and his brother Greg Geis.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from ten o'clock until eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 16th of November, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at eleven o'clock in the morning also held in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons.
Immediately following the funeral service, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
A memorial service in Oregon will be held at a later date and will be announced. .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019