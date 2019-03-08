Paul Lynn Goehrs

1953-2019

Paul Lynn Goehrs was born on September 23, 1953 at Herman Hospital. He was a friend to many and touched so many lives. He enjoyed boating, hunting, and having a meal with family and friends. He was a Life Boy Scout for his younger years. Paul attended Bunker Hill Elementary, Memorial High School and University of Texas. He played football and baseball. Paul enjoyed playing his trombone. Paul was an active member of the The Church of St John the Divine. He served at events, ushered during services and helped with men's outreach projects. Paul went to be with Jesus Monday, March 4, 2019.

Paul leaves behind his devoted, loving wife, Laura Ann Healy Goehrs. Brother and sister Gary Goehrs and Leanne Kleine (Randy). He was a special uncle to Ashley (Jody) and Emily (Evan) Kleine Sean, Rian Healy, and Catherine and Elizabeth Yow. He had us all laughing whenever there was an opportunity. Paul loved spending time with his family.

Paul is proceeded in death by his grandparents: J.O. and Edna Justice, I.A. and Vivian Goehrs, his parents H. Vernon and Kitty Goehrs.

Memorial Services Saturday-March 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Church of St John the Divine; 2450 River Oaks Blvd; Houston, TX 77019. A reception will immediate follow in Sumners Hall.

In lieu of flowers: donations can be made to St John the Divine towards a memorial in Paul's name to be placed on a bench in the Columbarium as well as a men's group outreach project to be determined at a later date.