Paul Heinrich
1951-2020
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Paul Lawrence Heinrich of Katy Texas, a loving brother and uncle, passed away at age 69.
He was born to the late Otto and Louise Heinrich, December 16, 1950, in Houston, TX. Paul graduated from Sealy High School in 1971 and was drafted to the army where he served during the Vietnam era from 1971-1973.
Paul worked at Handy Dan from 1973-1990 and Walmart from 1990-2015. Paul retired in 2015 and traveled for two years before he was diagnosed and suffered from Alzheimer's/Dementia for 3 ½ years.
Paul was an active member of the American Legion Hall for 47 years. He loved to travel to Las Vegas, and had a passion for music; his favorite artist were Elvis, Neil Diamond and the Lawrence Welk show.
Paul is survived by his brother: John Heinrich, of Katy, Texas; sister and brother in law: Kathryn and Gary Chase of Pearland, Texas; nieces and nephews; Kimberly and Miguel Reyes and Monica Chase of Pearland, Texas and three great nieces and nephews: Nicolas, Georgianna, and Julia Reyes. He was preceded in death by his parents: Otto and Louise Heinrich, of Sealy, Texas; and grandparents Henry and Emma Huebel of La Grange, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Dementia Society of America https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Unfortunately due to the circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, a grave-site funeral service will be held for immediate family only on July 7, 2020.
1951-2020
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Paul Lawrence Heinrich of Katy Texas, a loving brother and uncle, passed away at age 69.
He was born to the late Otto and Louise Heinrich, December 16, 1950, in Houston, TX. Paul graduated from Sealy High School in 1971 and was drafted to the army where he served during the Vietnam era from 1971-1973.
Paul worked at Handy Dan from 1973-1990 and Walmart from 1990-2015. Paul retired in 2015 and traveled for two years before he was diagnosed and suffered from Alzheimer's/Dementia for 3 ½ years.
Paul was an active member of the American Legion Hall for 47 years. He loved to travel to Las Vegas, and had a passion for music; his favorite artist were Elvis, Neil Diamond and the Lawrence Welk show.
Paul is survived by his brother: John Heinrich, of Katy, Texas; sister and brother in law: Kathryn and Gary Chase of Pearland, Texas; nieces and nephews; Kimberly and Miguel Reyes and Monica Chase of Pearland, Texas and three great nieces and nephews: Nicolas, Georgianna, and Julia Reyes. He was preceded in death by his parents: Otto and Louise Heinrich, of Sealy, Texas; and grandparents Henry and Emma Huebel of La Grange, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Dementia Society of America https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Unfortunately due to the circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, a grave-site funeral service will be held for immediate family only on July 7, 2020.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.