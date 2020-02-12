|
|
Paul G. Johnson
1948-2020
Paul G Johnson, 71, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Paul is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy Johnson, son Brad Johnson and his wife Elizabeth, daughter Haley Raffaeli and her husband Michael, brother Ted Johnson and his wife Jodi and grandchildren, Lilly Johnson, Wes Johnson, Sam Johnson and Calvin Raffaeli. Paul also leaves behind brothers in law Richard Parker and his wife Judy and John Parker and his wife Suzanne plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul, a native Houstonian, graduated from Reagan High School and the University of Houston. He served his country in the United States Air Force and worked for 5 decades in the field of engineering. He was a huge supporter of the arts, an avid art collector, a volunteer with his favorite Art Car Parade, a world traveler, and most importantly, a great friend to so many.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2 o'clock pm at the Heights Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020