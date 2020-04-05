|
Paul Kaminsky
1930-2020
Paul David Kaminsky was born June 12, 1930 in Worcester, MA to George and Victoria Miller Kaminsky. Paul was a man of amazing intelligence coupled with a dry wit and endless patience. After graduating from Newton High School, he headed for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1948. With both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in geology under his belt, Paul left MIT in 1953 to serve for two years with the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant during the period of the Korean conflict. While stationed in Richmond, Virginia, Paul met a Southern belle, Charlotte Doggett, and they were married February 12, 1955. Together for 65 years, their life together started off a little rocky as they car was hit by another driver on their honeymoon landing Charlotte in the hospital with a broken jaw.
Paul and Charlotte moved to Houston in 1955 where Paul began his 43-year career in the Petroleum Industry as an Exploration Geologist working for Shell Oil Company, Sunbelt Exploration, Mosbacher Energy and Wainoco. His career took them from Houston to Tyler, Corpus Christi, Denver, Midland and ending back in Houston. Along the way they made life-long friends at each stop.
Paul is survived by his wife, Charlotte Doggett Kaminsky, his son Paul "Keith" Kaminsky (Suzanne), his daughter Kerry Kaminsky Johnson (Robert), five grandchildren (Michael Kaminsky, Alyssa Jones, Chris Kaminsky, Lindsey Master, Kendall Kaminsky) and three great grandchildren (Levi Master, Luke Jones and Bennett Master).
A service celebrating Paul's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of customary remembrances, please give to a .
The family would like to thank Edna Samuda and the staff of Bayou Vista at Eagles Trace for their care of Paul in his final days.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020