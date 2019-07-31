Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
1936 - 2019
Paul Kiker Obituary
Robinson "Paul"
Kiker Jr.
1936-2019
Paul Kiker Jr., 83, passed away early morning on July 29, 2019 in Houston. Visitation is set for 5-8 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel; followed by the service on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1 PM also at Woodlawn. Interment will immediately follow at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery, and then reception at Woodlawn afterward. See www.woodlawnfh.com for a detailed obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 31, 2019
