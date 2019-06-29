Paul Kopecky

1929-2019

Paul Jerry Kopecky, 89, of Richmond, passed away June 26, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1929 in El Campo to the late Joe and Annie Halamicek Kopecky. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. Paul graduated from the University of Texas and went to work at Wyatt's Cafeteria in 1957 and retired as CEO in 1994.

He is survived by his four children, daughters, Diane Spinks and husband Powell of Vadito, NM, Sharon Hayes and husband Jim of Rockport, Debbie Mercatante and husband Mike of Dripping Springs; son, Paul Jerry Kopecky Jr. of Houston; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who called him "Uncle Pistol."

Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernice Mary Kopecky; his parents; six brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin 10 a.m. Monday, July 1 at the funeral home. Burial under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.

Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681 Published in Houston Chronicle on June 29, 2019