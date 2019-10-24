|
|
Paul Daniel Nerren, Jr.
1929-2019
Masonic graveside services for Paul Daniel Nerren, Jr., 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Paul Nerren Cemetery at 1662 Willie Nerren Road, Lufkin, under the auspices of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A.M. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Mr. Nerren was born September 20, 1929 in Huntsville, Texas, and died Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Lufkin.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019