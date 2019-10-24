Home

Carroway Funeral Home - Lufkin
2704 S. John Redditt Dr
Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 634-2255
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carroway Funeral Home - Lufkin
2704 S. John Redditt Dr
Lufkin, TX 75904
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Paul Nerren Cemetery
1662 Willie Nerren Road
Lufkin, TX
Paul Nerren


1929 - 2019
Paul Nerren Obituary
Paul Daniel Nerren, Jr.
1929-2019
Masonic graveside services for Paul Daniel Nerren, Jr., 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Paul Nerren Cemetery at 1662 Willie Nerren Road, Lufkin, under the auspices of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A.M. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Mr. Nerren was born September 20, 1929 in Huntsville, Texas, and died Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Lufkin.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019
