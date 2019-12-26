Home

Klein Funeral Home - Magnolia-The Woodlands - Magnolia
14711 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
(281) 252-3428
Paul Parnham
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Magnolia-The Woodlands - Magnolia
14711 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Magnolia-The Woodlands - Magnolia
14711 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Paul Parnham


1933 - 2019
Paul Parnham Obituary
Paul Gene Parnham
1933-2019
On Friday, December 20, 2019, Paul Gene Parnham of Cypress, Texas passed away. He was 86 years old. Born October 2, 1933 to Charles Robert and Grace Pittman-Parnham. He graduated from La Feria High School in 1951 and was in the U.S. Navy for 25 years. He was preceded in death by wife of 51 years, Shirley Beth Thaxton. Survived by wife Clareace Dodd-Parnham and daughters, Deborah Hedrick, Denise Stacy, Deanna Poehlman, and Danette Phillips. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019, 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Services Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM Klein Funeral Home – Magnolia: 14711 FM1488 Magnolia, TX 77354.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019
