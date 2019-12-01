|
|
Paul Gilbert Pattillo
1962-2019
Paul Gilbert Pattillo, 57, of Houston passed away unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism on Friday evening, November 22, 2019, with his loving wife and daughters by his side.
Paul was born November 18, 1962, in Midland, Texas to William "Bill" and Patricia "Patsy" Pattillo. He graduated from Cy-Fair High School and later attended and graduated from the University of Houston.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Brenda Pattillo; his daughters Jordan and Jamison Pattillo; his mother Patsy Pattillo; his sister Donna Hinds and husband, Rusty; his brother Mark Pattillo and wife, Sandra; and his sister Alison Hudson and husband, Ross, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Pattillo.
Paul followed in his father's footsteps as a Petroleum Landman and met his wife Brenda while working at American Exploration. He was employed at EnerVest since 2005 and was currently serving as Senior Vice President - Land until his passing. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, poker and spending quality time with family and friends. Paul was hardworking and a reliable team player who always could be counted upon to handle the challenging task at hand. Paul was a generous man, always offering his personal time to help family and friends. He was a modest, kind-hearted and charming man who possessed the ability to make everyone feel as if they were the most important and intriguing person in the room. Paul had a great sense of humor that, when coupled with his boisterous laugh, brought broad smiles to the faces around him.
To honor Paul's wishes, the family has planned a celebration of his life to take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm at The Wynden, located at 1025 South Post Oak Lane. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Houston Methodist Foundation, Cardiology Centennial Fund; P.O. Box 4384; Houston, TX 77210.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019