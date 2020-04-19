|
Paul Edward Pereira
1937-2020
Paul Edward Pereira, 82, passed on to be with the Lord in Houston, Texas on April 12, 2020. He was born in Houston, Texas on September 27, 1937. He attended All Saints Catholic School, Saint Thomas High School, and the University of Houston. In the early 1960's, he proudly served in the Air Force Reserve. He then settled down to start a family while working at his father's plumbing company, Pereira Plumbing. In 1968, he started his own plumbing company, Houtex Plumbing, and became owner of Pereira Plumbing in later years. Paul was very respected as an employer and in the plumbing community. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and conservationist. In 1971, Paul and his brother John purchased a beautiful ranch outside Sonora, Texas called, The Pereira Ranch. He spent a lot of time at the ranch with his family, teaching them the joy of the West Texas Hill Country.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling the world alongside his wife of 59 years, Judy. He enjoyed cooking all types of meals and gardening in his backyard. As a sports fan, he loved cheering for the University of Texas football team, as well as the Houston Astros and Houston Texans. Paul also enjoyed going to church and growing in his faith. He was a longtime parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church and frequented many Catholic churches throughout Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his wife Judy Pereira; daughter Mary Ann Jones and husband Russell Jones; daughter Patricia Moses and husband Paul Moses; grandchildren Sarah McKirahan, John McKirahan, Emily Moses, Dylan Moses, Meredith Jones, and Cason Jones.
The family is having a private service due to the current COVID-19 outbreak. We would like to recognize those who would have been his pallbearers: his nephews Keith Moore, David Pereira, Britt Pereira, James Pereira, Lee Johnson and John Hogan.
In lieu of flowers, Judy asks that you please donate to the Texas Wildlife Association in his name to continue his love of wildlife and the outdoors: https://www.texas-wildlife.org/donate. A celebration will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather to honor the life of Paul Edward Pereira.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020