Paul William Ralph1944-2020Paul William Ralph, age 76, of Manvel, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He died peacefully with his wife Paulette and children, Lisa, Greg, and David, keeping a constant and loving vigil.Paul was born February 27, 1944 in Champaign, Illinois, to William Francis Ralph and Lucille May Ralph (Burton). As a young man, he grew up in Houston, Texas where he attended Jones High School. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1966. Paul served our country in the United States Air Force from 1966-1972.Paul worked side by side with his father, William, and later his sons, Greg and David, growing the family CPA firm, today named Ralph & Ralph, P.C. Paul was also a committed volunteer for many organizations and community causes. At his passing, he was a member of the Rotary Club of West U, a Toastmasters Area Director, and an active volunteer for local organizations including the Prison Entrepreneur Program and Rise Against Hunger. Paul was an avid runner, completing 21 marathons and innumerable half marathons and fun runs.Paul is known and loved for many reasons. To clients and colleagues, he was so much more than a CPA; he was an honorable professional who cared sincerely and considered all friends. To friends, he was infinitely loving and supportive, always ready with a kind word and wise advice.Most of all, Paul is cherished as a loving family member. He was a loving and inseparable companion to his dear wife of 32 years. He was a devoted son, brother, and uncle. He was a dedicated father and grandfather, cheering on his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. He was forever proud of everyone. He spoke always in superlatives because he truly believed in the best of all of us.Paul was a faithful and dedicated patriarch of his family and a good friend. He is loved and will be missed by all.Paul is survived by his wife, Paulette Ralph; daughter Lisa Thomason and her husband Tracy; sons: Greg Ralph and his wife Simone and David Ralph and his wife Katie; step-sons: Barry Smith and his wife Marci, Steve Smith and his wife Tracy, and Douglas Smith; Stepdaughter Rhonda Dailey and her husband Jason; brother Peter Ralph and his wife Patricia; and sister Carolyn Loran; grandchildren: Blake Burns, Kelsey Ralph, Hattie Ralph, Aubrey Brockman and her husband Kyle, Dayton Heaps, Danica Heaps, and Dawson Heaps; great grandchild Meredith Brockman; niece Jennifer Ervin and her husband Robert; nephew Jason Ralph and his wife Shannon; grandniece Aria Ralph.A Private Celebration of Life Memorial service for Paul will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Heights Funeral Home, 1317 Heights Blvd, Houston, Texas 77008. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made in memory of Paul to Prison Entrepreneur Program (P.O. Box 926274, Houston, Texas 77292) or Rise Against Hunger (8901 Jameel Rd., Houston, Texas 77040).