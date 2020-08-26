Paul Martinez Ramos1934-2020Paul M. Ramos, 86, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.Paul loved taking road trips with his wife to San Antonio every Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day weekend. Dancing was also something they loved doing together. Most important to Paul was his family. He was happiest when everyone was together.Paul proudly served in the United States Army from 1958-1960, stationed in Germany.Paul worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 43 years, from April 18, 1952 to December 31, 1995.Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Esther Duran Ramos, his parents; Jose Ramos and Barbara Martinez Ramos, his brother, Roy Ramos, his sister, Jessie Martinez, his granddaughters, Raquel and Sara and his great-grandson, Blake.Paul left behind to cherish his memory his children; Jose D. Ramos (Alisia), Paul D. Ramos Jr., Mary Esther Ramos, David D. Ramos (Rachel). Also left behind are his grandchildren; Tisha (Geovanni), Sonya (Kalu), Anna, David (Jeanette), Ray, Christine (Ruben), Laura, Jimmy & Brandy, his great-grandchildren; Gianna, Genevieve, Kk, Vida, Jason, Ryan, Ethan, Adrian & Oliver. As well as his nieces Diane Vasquez (Anthony) and Gloria Neyra, his nephew, Pete Ramirez (Lucy), along with countless other family members and friends.Visitation will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5-9pm with a rosary a 7pm. A funeral service is scheduled for 9am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with interment immediately following. All services will be held at Forest Park Lawndale.