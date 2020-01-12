|
|
Samuel Paul Rife
1949-2020
Surrounded by his family, Samuel Paul Rife passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020 shortly before his 71st birthday. Paul attended Pasadena High School, and Southwest Texas State College. Afterwards, he served in the Texas National Guard from 1969-1976.
His father taught him the skills that would serve him his entire life in the construction industry. Together with his wife of 43 years Geraldine (Gerry) Ganss Rife, Paul established Rife Construction, completing numerous high end custom residential projects. Next, his career turned to commercial work, completing many institutional and industrial projects.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman. The family has countless fond memories of camping, hunting and fishing together. Now grown, his three children are a testament to his passion for outdoor adventure.
Paul was very proud of the fact that he was a 12-year survivor of a liver transplant. As a transplant success story and star patient, he was a living advocate for organ donation.
He was most proud of the family that he and Gerry created: his son Philip Addison Rife and wife Meg Greenwood Rife, his daughter Elissa Rife Kirkham and her husband Brent Michael Kirkham, and his youngest, Adele Rife. Paul found his true calling as a grandfather to his four grandchildren, Lillian Adele Rife, Harris Addison Rife, Emma Louise Kirkham and Rose Evelyn Kirkham. He came to be known as "Silly Papaw", and it was a well-established fact that "Papaw can fix it."
He is preceded in death by his parents, Morris Addison Rife and Lois June Skinner. He is survived by his two sisters, Pamela June Rife Ainsworth and Patisu Zann Rife Taylor.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14 from 5-8 PM with a Rosary at 6:30 at Earthman Funeral Home at 8303 Katy Freeway. A funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church at Memorial Park, 6622 Haskell St. on Wednesday, January 15 at 11 AM. A reception will follow at the church.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Life Gift at lifegift.org/make-contribution
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020