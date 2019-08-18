Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnes Funeral Home
3100 Gulf Fwy
Texas City, TX 77591
(409) 986-9900
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
2205 Ave. G
Dickinson, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
2205 Ave. G
Dickinson, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Slater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Slater Obituary
Paul Lawrence Slater, Jr.
2019
Paul Lawrence Slater, Jr. of Dickinson, TX, age 78, passed away on August 15, 2019.
Paul attended school in LaMarque, TX and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958. He joined the Navy and served four years in active duty from 1958 to 1962 and two years in the Navy Reserve from 1962 to 1964.
He married Vivian Sweetie Jones, whom he affectionately called "Red", in 1962 and to that union they have a daughter, Gwennel Katherine Slater and a son, Michael Lawrence Slater. Paul was proceeded in death by Paul Lawrence Slater Sr., Katherine Geters Slater Anthony, Derrick Anthony (Brother), and Kathy Smith (Sister).
Paul was employed by Summers Electric for over 25 years starting as a truck driver and later becoming the top Outside Salesman for several consecutive years. He retired from Central Electric as a Project Coordinator in 2007.
Viewing will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10-11AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 11AM. Services will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Ave. G, Dickinson, TX 77539. Burial will follow at Forest Park East in Webster, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now