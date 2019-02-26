|
Paul Stephen Ciolli Sr.
1923-2019
Our precious father Paul Ciolli passed away peacefully at home with family. He served in the US Army 66th Infantry in World War II and raised a family of five children with his wife Margaret, who passed away in 2011.
Paul is survived by his brother Angelo, daughters Caren and Paulette, sons Steve, Clayton and Kenneth, and dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 5 pm and Rosary at 7 pm, Tuesday 2/26 at South Park Funeral Home, Pearland TX. Funeral Mass is 11 am, Wednesday 2/27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manvel TX with burial following at South Park Cemetery, Pearland. For more information see the web site www.southparkfunerals.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019