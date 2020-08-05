1/1
Paul Stratford
1954 - 2020
Paul F. Stratford
1954-2020
Paul F. Stratford, 65, peacefully passed away with his wife and two daughters by his side on the morning of August 1, 2020. He was a man of profound strength whom devoted his life to his family. Paul is predeceased by his loving parents Paul Russell and Aileen M. Stratford and his brother William Stratford, MD. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Irma Lisa Stratford; his children Kristyn Stratford Earl and Aileen Stratford McDermott along with their husbands Cole Earl and Andrew McDermott; his grandchildren Dominic Muehlebach, Braci Earl, Kody Earl, Kylisa Earl, and Meadow Rose McDermott; his brother Russell Stratford and sister Karen Hastings; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Paul had a successful 35 year career with Exxon Mobil, rising up the ranks and retiring as Site Manager of the Baton Rouge Chemical Plant. Paul was loved by all who met him. He was happiest sharing and teaching his passions to his family and friends. He selflessly cared for all those surrounding him, dedicating his first years of retirement to taking care of his beloved parents. Those who knew him will carry a piece of him in their hearts always. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Friends of DePelchin at www.depelchin.org/donate/.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
(281) 332-2727
