Paul Mitchell Turlock

1942-2019

Paul Mitchell Turlock, 76, a longtime resident of Houston, Texas and a loyal member of Annunciation Catholic Church, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Paul was born August 28, 1942 in Bremond, Texas to John and Florine Turlak. He graduated from Bremond High School in 1960, lettering in football. While Paul left Bremond to pursue his career shortly after graduation, Bremond was never far from his heart. He was forever proud of his Central Texas roots and remembered the sandy soil and the hard work of growing up on a working farm fondly. He proved that you can take the boy out of Bremond, but you can't take Bremond out of the boy.

Shortly after graduation he made his way down to Houston. It was at a dance at Bill Mraz Hall in 1962 that he met the love of his life, Joyce Lipinski-who became his lifelong partner. They were married on September 28, 1963 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Bay City, Texas. On August 25, 1964 Paul and Joyce welcomed their cherished daughter, Michelle Lynn Turlock into the world.

Paul spent most of his adult life in the Shipping and Chartering business. After graduating from Southwestern Business University in 1962, Paul started Mar-Tex Shipping and Handling-a business that proudly withstood the many ups and downs in the shipping industry. Paul was an avid reader and Gardner, feeding the neighborhood with his bounty of tomatoes, okra, blackberries and greens.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Joyce, his daughter Michelle and her husband, Thomas Isler, his grandson, Nolan Isler, his four brothers- Floyd "Shorty" and his wife, Jane, Gene and his wife, Wanda, Johnny and his wife, Nancy, Bobby and his wife, Dawn, his brother-in-law Jerry Lipinski and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was a proud Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus which he joined Council #2917 on March 1, 1966 and was a 3rd degree member. Fittingly he attended Mass, received Holy Communion, went to Reconciliation and participated in the Stations of the Cross hours before his peaceful death at home.

Rosary services and Catholic Mass are pending at this time so please visit the website at earthmanresthavenfuneralhome.com for updated information as it becomes available. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Annunciation Catholic Church at P. O. Box 214, Houston, Texas 77001 or through their website at www.annunciationcc.org Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary