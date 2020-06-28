Paul Oliver VanGilder
1937-2020
Paul Oliver VanGilder, 82, of Missouri City (Quail Valley area) passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 22, 2020. He was born September 2, 1937 in the small town of Owings, West Virginia to parents Jessie and Leoda (Vandergrift) VanGilder. Paul served his country proudly in the US Air Force, retiring after a 22 year career and then devoted himself to a second career in Banking and Finance. He achieved his Bachelors of Science Degree in Accounting by way of the GI Bill. Along the way he met and married Bessie Roberts with whom he shared his life for 46 years. A member of the Kiwanis Club and the Sons of the American Revolution, Paul was a frequent traveler, loved his time with friends and family, and was best known by most as an avid golfer. He is preceded in death by one daughter; Leslie Logan, Stepson Robert Banks, and one sister; Margaret Saulsby. Those left to miss him are his loving wife of 46 years, Bessie (Roberts) VanGilder: Sons Steve VanGilder and wife Cathy, and Mike VanGilder. Step-Children Debra Graham and husband Gene, Gregory Banks and wife Barbara, and Belinda Spence and husband John: 10 grandchildren ,7 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Judy Dover. Funeral Services information is available at www.earthmansouthwest.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.