Paul Anthony

Wasylina

1944-2020

Paul Anthony Wasylina was born in Rochester, New York to Paul Anthony Wasylina, Sr. and Josephibe Naliwaska on Mother's Day, May 14, 1944. Paul was admitted to Methodist Hospital on July 12, 2020 and died on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Paul proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1961- 1963. He then worked in the flooring business in New York, Georgia and Texas until he started his own company, Custom Floors, in 1983. Thereafter Paul found his true vocation and avocation, working in the emergency room at Texas Children's Hospital for over thirty years.

Paul, a unique Catholic Ukrainian Cowboy met Alice (Midyett) Paramore, a Methodist nurse/paramedic. They compromised, blended their families and were married at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Houston, Texas on October 22, 1983. They chose to have no stepchildren, only children of their hearts. Theirs was a marriage based in love and honesty.

Paul had a passion for cooking; Ukrainian, Polish, Italian, Jewish, Wild Game, BBQ and Southern cuisine. His family joyfully learned to make Varenyky (Pierogi) and Halupki (Holishkes). They spent many summers at the Folk Life Festival in San Antonio, Texas demonstrating Pysanky (the art of Ukrainian egg decorating) and introducing Texans to Ukrainian cuisine.

Paul was member of the Woodworkers Club of Houston, Houston Rose Society and the American Rose Society.

In 2003 Paul was introduced to Bill and Lois Wilson. He credits this relationship with saving his life. Paul did have a happy and positive Life. He will be missed for his bad Dad jokes and puns. Mostly he will be missed for his capacity to love those around him unconditionally.

Paul was preceded in death by brother Phillip, his parents, his Uncle Peter and Aunt Anne Wasylina, stepbrother Robert Kowalski and his wife Cynthia; stepmothers Rose (Bianchi) Wasylina and Bernice (Zach) Wasylina. Paul lost his beloved son, John Michael Paramore in 2010. Paul is survived by Alice, his wife of 36 years and leaves behind a legacy of children: John Paul Wasylina, Robert Anthony Wasylina (Tamra), Felicia ArleneWasylina Byrd (Daniul), Kathelene Ann Paramore Weiss (Richard), Jeffery Philip Wasylina, Jason Michael Wasylina (Danielle) and Lori Michelle Paramore Younggren (Tracy). Grandchildren are Dakota Rue Wasylina, Daniul Lee Byrd, Christopher Michael Byrd, Zachery Wayne Younggren, Z Younggren and Tristian Michael Wasylina and three great-grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his stepbrother Edward Kowalski (Barbara).

The family appreciates the loving friendship and support of Dan Weber, Lynn Brown, Lois Bunton,Santos Hernandez and Tanesha Bracy. The extraordinary care given by Doctors Elie Saber, Patricia Salvato and Joanne Oakes was greatly appreciated.

Paul requested that Memorial Donations be made to Memorial Hermann Foundation/Prevention and Recovery Center (PaRC), 929 Gessner, Suite 2650. Houston, Texas 77024.

Graveside services are at 2:15 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Houston National Cemetery,

10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas. Masks are required.

Paul now continues on his spiritual journey.



"This is the day which the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it." Psalms 118:24



