Paul J. Zermeno1934-2020Paul J. Zermeno, of Houston, Texas died peacefully on November 2, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 86. He was born the son of Lucas and Ladislada Zermeno. He is survived by his wife, Irene of 60 years; daughter, Lynda (Thomas); sons, Paul Zachary, Richard and Glenn; grandchildren, Bryan (Amber), Alayna (Timothy); great-grandchildren, Penelope and Ivy; sisters Teresa, Yolanda and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by sisters; Margaret, Adell, Dora and brothers; Russell, Florencio, Roy and Abraham. Paul was a man of strong faith and love for his family. He was an Air Force veteran and had a career as a mechanical engineer at KBR for 30 years. He was a member of St Helen's Parish, Jeff Davis Hispanic Alumni Association, St. Patrick's Young at Heart, and First Presbyterian Adults Plus. He enjoyed a passion for travel and was an avid fan of Houston sports teams.The family will receive friends for a Visitation Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:45 to 11:00 AM at St Patrick Catholic Church, 4918 Cochran St, Houston, TX 77009; a Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM; and the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM.