Paula H. Arps
1934-2020
Paula Hazel Bussmann Arps, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 in Houston, Texas surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Mt. Vernon, New York on October 26, 1934 to Pauline and Allen Bussmann. Paula is survived by her three children, Cindy Albers, husband Mark, Marilyn James, husband Craig and Ted Arps, wife Janna, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in rest by her husband of 56 years, Ned Arps, and her grandson, Stephen Albers.
Paula attended Cornell University graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956. While at Cornell she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority, worked as a dietician and met her husband Ned Arps, also a Cornelian. Paula and Ned were married in Bronxville, New York in 1956.
Paula's life exemplified her love for Jesus Christ and her family. She enjoyed Bible studies, politics, Cornell alumni gatherings, Bible Study Fellowship leadership and vacationing on Cape Cod with Ned and her cherished family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020