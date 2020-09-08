Paula R. Beck
1947-2020
Paula R. Beck passed away on Sunday, August 9, in Houston,Texas, after a courageous and lengthy battle with mantle cell lymphoma. She was 72 years old and a long time resident of Houston.
Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert L Beck, her father Paul Hickey, and her grandparents Rose and Peter Paolucci, and Emmet and Katie Hickey.
She is survived by her mother Irene ,her sons, Simon (Michelle) and Max, her grandson Harrison, her sisters Katie and Jill, and her brother, Timothy.
She was a selfless human being who cared so much for her family and friends. In recent years, she was thrilled to be able to meet and spend time with her grandson. She was easy to talk to, and an all around special lady.
Mrs. Beck graduated from Rich East High School in Park Forrest, Illinois. She graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1969 with a BA in English. She obtained her MSW from the University of Houston in 1973. After graduate school, she worked at The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research in Houston, and later on at Jewish Family Services. She worked as a social worker with a private practice, until her passing in 2020.
Mrs. Beck had a passion for travel and saw much of the world before her children were born and resumed her world travels later on in life. Her last few years of travel brought her to far off destinations that she had dreamed of seeing all of her life. She also loved the fine arts and the performing arts. She loved cinema and made regular trips to Ebert Fest, in Champaign, Illinois with her siblings and cousin Fred Bliss Sr.
Mrs. Beck will be missed as a mother, a daughter, a grandmother (Gebby), a sister, a social worker, an activist, and a loving and true friend to so many.
A memorial service will be announced and scheduled at a later date, when it is safe for all to travel and gather in groups. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Indivisible Houston. They can be found online at www.indivisiblehouston.org