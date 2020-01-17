|
Paula Morin Herrera
1930-2020
Our beloved mother Paula Morin Herrera, age 89, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday January 8, 2020. She was born in Gary Indiana on December 31, 1930 to Mauro and Antonia Morin. She is survived by daughters JoAnn Uriegas, Carol Sue Herrera, and sons Richard R. Herrera III, Martin M. Herrera, Raymond M. Herrera, Ernest M. Herrera and Robert Anthony Herrera.
She is preceded in death by her spouse Richard N. Herrera Jr., daughter Marina Ramirez, son Rudolph R. Herrera, father Mauro Morin, mother Antonia Morin, brothers Nazario, George, and Gregory Morin.
She is survived by 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She frequently prayed the rosary with her grandchildren and had a strong belief to forgive, forget the past, and move forward. She also loved gardening, dancing, and enjoyed shopping at her favorite boutique (Goodwill). We'll miss her caring love and devotion to all her family. We love you Mom!
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020