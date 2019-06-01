Paula Maxey Hudgins

1933-2019

Paula Jean Maxey Hudgins passed into the arms of her Lord on Monday May 20, 2019 at her home in Houston. She was born to J.J. and Pauline Owens Maxey on October 25, 1933 in Pampa, Texas. She was raised in Slaton, Texas and was a graduate of Texas Technological College. She retired as a geophysicist from Shell Oil after working in Midland, Houston and Aberdeen, Scotland.

She was predeceased by her parents and son John David Hudgins. She is survived by her husband Nikolas Praagman, her sister Pam Jones and sons Jay (Shannon) and Clay(Erin). She is also survived by her grandchildren Melissa, Sarah, Emily(Dale), Jay J.(Emmalee)and great-grandson Hunter. She had many nieces and nephews.

The family greatly appreciates the care given to her by Reona Powell, Linda Brown, and Laqurecha Barns as well as Houston Hospice.

Internment will be in Slaton, Texas.