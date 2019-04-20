Paula Ojeda

1927-2019

Paula was born in a small town in the mountains of Puebla, Mexico and came to the United States at age 16 with Robert and Mary Bier to be a caregiver. She had only a 6th grade education and spoke no English.

Paula ultimately went to care for the O'Meara family, married Emilio Ojeda, and raised her two children Robert and Veronica in the same busy household with Evan, Mollie, Clifton and Erin O'Meara.

Paula delighted in feeding birds, stray cats and dogs, and the people she loved (which included most everyone). She created delicious dishes and irresistible green salsa without recipes.

Loyal, compassionate and devoted to serving others, Paula was a woman of faith and an overcomer with a deep sense of generosity. She gave away her possessions and gifts she was given, sometimes as soon as she received them. Although she endured great challenges in her life, she always considered the needs of others and trusted God to provide for her.

Paula didn't have much formal education, but learned English, and constantly read the newspaper to better understand the world around her. She always worried about the "millions of people who are suffering" and wished she could help. Paula offered her sage intuition and wisdom to guide those in her family and community.

She was fondly known by her many natural and "adopted" children and grandchildren as "Lita" (short for Abuelita). Lita lit up every time she saw one of her favorite adopted grandchildren, Gracie Kiltz, whom she cared for 26 years. She loved to laugh, read, sing and pray with Gracie, and would often ask Gracie after she slept, "Have you been dancing with the angels?"

Paula will be deeply missed by her children, Robert Ojeda, Veronica Ojeda Hawks, Veronica's husband Steve Hawks, grandchildren Tiffany Ojeda, Todd Ojeda, their mother Eva Ojeda, Todd's wife Ashley Ojeda, Michael Dale, Stephanie Hawks, John Hawks, and great grandchildren Tanner Ojeda and Ally Ann Ojeda.

The O'Meara family and Lita's "adopted" grandchildren are forever grateful for her selfless love and commitment of 62 years.

Paula will always be celebrated as a devoted, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She offered her life in compassionate service and brought joy to all who knew her.

Paula's memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077. Visitation: 3:30, Service: 4:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookwood in Georgetown (BIG) http://brookwoodingeorgetown.org Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary