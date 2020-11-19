Paula Hansen Speck1959-2020Paula Hansen Speck, 61 of Houston, TX, passed away peacefully at her home on November 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer while holding her husband's hand. Paula, a native Houstonian, was born July 22, 1959 at Herman Hospital to the joy of her parents, Mr. Paul and Zoan Hansen. Paula grew up in Spring Branch and graduated from Northbrook High School in 1977 and received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Psychology from the University of Houston. .Paula was well known for her days working at Laff Stop in River Oaks, where she saw and personally served entertainers of the day including the likes of Rodney Dangerfield and Phyllis Diller. Paula was notorious for her roaring laughter and being the life of the party. She also had a very caring and compassionate side and was first to offer assistance to those in need often caring for family members in time of sickness. She cherished life of all animals, big or small.Paula married her husband Dr. Norman Kirk Speck in Barbados in 2002 and they shared their life together in the Houston Heights. Paula is also survived by her sister Pamela Stone, Ms. Hannah Mary Speck and Ms. Sarah Emma Speck, Bruno and an extended family of nieces, nephews and brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her sister Vicky and brother Danny and her parents Paul and Zoan. A graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Ave., Houston, TX. Friday, Nov. 20th, 1:00pm.Requested donations can be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Houston.