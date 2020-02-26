Home

POWERED BY

Services
Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2444 Rollingbrook Dr
Baytown, TX 77521
(281) 422-8111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2444 Rollingbrook Dr
Baytown, TX 77521
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Wooster Baptist Church
7007 Bayway Dr
Baytown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Cutbirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Cutbirth


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Cutbirth Obituary
Pauline H. Cutbirth (Froggy)
1929-2020
Pauline H. Cutbirth (Froggy), 91, of Baytown passed away February 24, 2020. She was born in Channelview, Texas on April 2, 1929 to Howard and Annabel Herring. She was married to Roy L. Cutbirth for 59 years. Pauline worked for GTE until she retired. She was a member of Wooster Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, active in the WMU, and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was the President of the Baytown Chapter of the Grandmother's Club and served as Assistant Precinct Judge in Highlands alongside her husband for 34 years.
Preceded in death by her husband Roy L. Cutbirth, parents, and brother Carl Howard Herring Jr., sisters Evelyn Wall and Agnes Wall. She is survived by her sister Mary Haigood: sons and daughters-in-law Roy and Janie Cutbirtth of Canyon Lake, Texas and Jason and Tara Cutbirth of Kingwood, Texas; daughters and sons-in-law Gladys Anne and Howard Leap of Conroe, Texas and Paula Rae and Barney Stagner of Spring, Texas; and including many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, Texas, Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 28,2020 at 2:00 PM at Wooster Baptist Church, 7007 Bayway Dr, Baytown, Texas. Burial will follow at Hill of Rest Cemetery in Baytown, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -