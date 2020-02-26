|
|
Pauline H. Cutbirth (Froggy)
1929-2020
Pauline H. Cutbirth (Froggy), 91, of Baytown passed away February 24, 2020. She was born in Channelview, Texas on April 2, 1929 to Howard and Annabel Herring. She was married to Roy L. Cutbirth for 59 years. Pauline worked for GTE until she retired. She was a member of Wooster Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, active in the WMU, and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was the President of the Baytown Chapter of the Grandmother's Club and served as Assistant Precinct Judge in Highlands alongside her husband for 34 years.
Preceded in death by her husband Roy L. Cutbirth, parents, and brother Carl Howard Herring Jr., sisters Evelyn Wall and Agnes Wall. She is survived by her sister Mary Haigood: sons and daughters-in-law Roy and Janie Cutbirtth of Canyon Lake, Texas and Jason and Tara Cutbirth of Kingwood, Texas; daughters and sons-in-law Gladys Anne and Howard Leap of Conroe, Texas and Paula Rae and Barney Stagner of Spring, Texas; and including many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, Texas, Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 28,2020 at 2:00 PM at Wooster Baptist Church, 7007 Bayway Dr, Baytown, Texas. Burial will follow at Hill of Rest Cemetery in Baytown, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020