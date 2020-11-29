1/1
Pauline Schwarzbach
1938 - 2020
Pauline Lanclos Schwarzbach
1938-2020
Pauline Lanclos Schwarzbach 81, of Houston passed away November 18, 2020. Pauline (Polly) was born December 13, 1938 in Houston, Texas to Paul (Rufus) and Vercy LeFleur Lanclos, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband John of 62 years of marriage, her children John Schwarzbach Jr. and wife Rhonda, Michael Schwarzbach and wife Kathy, Stephen Schwarzbach, David Schwarzbach and wife Anna, and Susan Gambertoglio and husband Peter. She is also survived by sisters Marie Bledsoe and Justine Lanclos, and brother Larry Lanclos. Polly has 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Polly graduated from Missouri City High School in 1956. She married John at age 19 and poured her love into her husband and five children. She was a model matriarch – strong, respected, generous with her heart, and above all, loving. Today she is joyfully reunited with her mother and father in the presence of our Lord.
The family will be present to receive friends for visitation Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 3 PM until 6 PM with a rosary service beginning at 4 PM at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr. The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Immediately following Mass Polly will be laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
DEC
6
Rosary
04:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
DEC
7
Burial
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
