Pauline Phillips Smith
1924-2019
Pauline Phillips Smith passed away peacefully, with family at her bedside, on October 1, 2019. Pauline was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 28, 1924 to Wendell and Mollie (MacDougall) Phillips. The youngest of four children, Pauline was raised in the town of Dedham, Massachusetts. After high school, Pauline studied with the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, leaving to marry and start a family which grew to her 6 children Guy Rand, Mollie Zumwalt, Pete Binion, Judy Miller, Gretchen Maddux and Wendell Binion,12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Her family will cherish the memories of a wonderful warm and loving mother who has passed on to the following generations her passion for opera, art and reading. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Judge James Smith, her brothers Wendell and George, and her sister Audrey. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Lazybrook Baptist Church on October 5, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to an animal shelter in honor of Pauline's love for animals. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Jane Anderson for years of her loving and special care to mother and to Dr. Biswajit Kar (Hermann Memorial Heart and Vascular Institute) whose innovative and compassionate care extended her quality of life to the age of 95.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019