Pauline Cowart
1932-2020
Pauline S. Cowart, 88, of Houston passed away Friday, 3/13/2020, at Presbyterian Village North in Dallas. She was born 3/11/1932 in McGregor to Paul W. and Erna Vahrenkamp Stewart. On 8/30/1959, she married John A. Cowart in Midland. Pauline retired from Texaco Inc. Legal Dept in January 1993 after 35 years and was an active member of Spring Woods Baptist Church, Houston. Survivors: 1 sister, Katherine Westfall of Dallas; 3 nieces, Kathy Hess and D'Lynn Irby (Bob) of Dallas, Suzanne Lammert (Luke) of McGregor; 3 great-nieces, 2 great-nephews, 1 great-great niece, her extended family and a host of friends. The family is especially grateful for and want to thank Pauline's dear friends, Alex Morado and Ariel and Arinn Sullivan, for their loving care of her over many years. Graveside service: McGregor Cemetery on Tuesday, 3/17/2020, at 2:00 p.m. Memorials: Spring Woods Baptist Church, 10131 Emnora, Houston TX 77080, Presbyterian Village North, 8600 Skyline Dr, Dallas TX 75243, Faith Presbyterian Hospice, 12477 Merit Dr, Dallas TX 75351, or a .
