Pauline Strunk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Ruth Strunk
1925-2020
Pauline Ruth Strunk, 94, a lifelong resident of Houston/Pearland died peacefully at her sons's home on May 12, 2020. She was one of four children of William & Ruth Collins. She married Chester L Srunk in 1945. They were married almost 70 years and had 2 children. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge, and socializing at Golfcrest Country Club. She was a 30 year member of Sagemont Church. She will be remembered by her greeting and smile to a host of friends every time they met. She is survived by her loving children Paula Bengel and Dr Chester L Strunk JR (Lauree), 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved