Pauline Ruth Strunk

1925-2020

Pauline Ruth Strunk, 94, a lifelong resident of Houston/Pearland died peacefully at her sons's home on May 12, 2020. She was one of four children of William & Ruth Collins. She married Chester L Srunk in 1945. They were married almost 70 years and had 2 children. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge, and socializing at Golfcrest Country Club. She was a 30 year member of Sagemont Church. She will be remembered by her greeting and smile to a host of friends every time they met. She is survived by her loving children Paula Bengel and Dr Chester L Strunk JR (Lauree), 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



