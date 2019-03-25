Pauline Marie

Antoinette Wolff Tielkemeijer

1928-2019

Pauline Marie Antoinette Wolff Tielkemeijer entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Pauline enjoyed cooking Indonesian cuisine, sewing, gardening, reading, and theatre arts. Pauline's passion in life for the medical profession, namely her dedication in the field of surgery for over 45 years, was only surpassed by her love for her family.

Pauline is reunited with her husband, George Tielkemeijer and her son, Frederick Tielkemeijer. She leaves in God's care, her children, Albert Tielkemeijer and wife Carol, Liesje Tielkemeijer Brazil and husband Dave, Wilma T. Hood and Jane Tielkemeijer; grandchildren, Matthew, Miranda, Jason, Crista, Melissa, Lindsay, Buddy, Christopher and Susan and 14 great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be observed on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm with rosary to be prayed at 7:00pm in the chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Pauline's life and legacy will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Dr., Houston, TX 77024. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved George at Woodlawn Garden of Memories.