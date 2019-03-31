Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Tielkemeijer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Tielkemeijer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Tielkemeijer Obituary
Pauline Marie
Antoinette Wolff Tielkemeijer
1928-2019
Pauline Marie Antoinette Wolff Tielkemeijer entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Pauline enjoyed cooking Indonesian cuisine, sewing, gardening, reading, and theatre arts. Pauline's passion in life for the medical profession, namely her dedication in the field of surgery for over 45 years, was only surpassed by her love for her family.
Pauline is reunited with her husband, George Tielkemeijer and her son, Frederick Tielkemeijer. She leaves in God's care, her children, Albert Tielkemeijer and wife Carol, Liesje Tielkemeijer Brazil and husband Dave, Wilma T. Hood and Jane Tielkemeijer; grandchildren, Matthew, Miranda, Jason, Crista, Melissa, Lindsay, Buddy, Christopher and Susan and 14 great grandchildren.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now