|
|
Pauline Ulrich Ferguson Tolbert
1924-2019
Polly joined the Lord July 2, 2019. She is survived by her son Andrew Ferguson (Terri), daughter-in-law Jennifer Ferguson, five grandchildren, eight grandchildren and sisters Claudia Robinson and Valerie Stewart. She is predeceased by her first husband Jack Ferguson, second husband Jack Tolbert and son Jack Ferguson, Jr. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6-7pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Earthman Resthaven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10th at 11:30am at St. Edwards Catholic Church with a luncheon to follow. The Rite of Committal will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetary at 3pm. The procession from St. Edwards to Forest Park will leave at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Edwards Catholic Church, 2601 Spring Stuebner, Spring, TX 77389 or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 9, 2019