1/
Pauline Viven
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline "Bitsy" Vilven
1928-2020
Pauline "Bitsy" Vilven passed from this life on 3 August, 2020 to rejoin her beloved husband of 52 years, J.C. Vilven in heaven. She was born in Houston to Edward and Jessie Wallace on 1 May, 1928. For many years J.C. and Bitsy owned and operated Vilven Motor Rebuilding Inc. on North Main Street, were avid golfers at Pine Forest Country Club, and were devoted members of the church family at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Houston. Bitsy loved singing in the church choir for many years and entertaining her many friends and family in her home. Bitsy was preceded in death by her husband, J.C., her daughter Vickie Vilven Bates, and her brother Ned Wallace. She is survived by daughters Sherry Vilven Haas, and Janeen Vilven-Doggett, Sons-in-law Larry Haas, John Doggett, and Jerry Bates, grandchildren Lindsey Bates Robran, Jordan Bates, Victoria Haas and Hunter Haas, and great-grandchildren Brenner Robran, Emma Bates and Jacob Bates. Bitsy died of natural causes, peacefully in her sleep, at her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We are grateful to her Brookdale family for her time there. Burial will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston at 10 AM Thursday, 13 August, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Burial
10:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Park Lawndale

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved