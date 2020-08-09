Pauline "Bitsy" Vilven

1928-2020

Pauline "Bitsy" Vilven passed from this life on 3 August, 2020 to rejoin her beloved husband of 52 years, J.C. Vilven in heaven. She was born in Houston to Edward and Jessie Wallace on 1 May, 1928. For many years J.C. and Bitsy owned and operated Vilven Motor Rebuilding Inc. on North Main Street, were avid golfers at Pine Forest Country Club, and were devoted members of the church family at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Houston. Bitsy loved singing in the church choir for many years and entertaining her many friends and family in her home. Bitsy was preceded in death by her husband, J.C., her daughter Vickie Vilven Bates, and her brother Ned Wallace. She is survived by daughters Sherry Vilven Haas, and Janeen Vilven-Doggett, Sons-in-law Larry Haas, John Doggett, and Jerry Bates, grandchildren Lindsey Bates Robran, Jordan Bates, Victoria Haas and Hunter Haas, and great-grandchildren Brenner Robran, Emma Bates and Jacob Bates. Bitsy died of natural causes, peacefully in her sleep, at her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We are grateful to her Brookdale family for her time there. Burial will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston at 10 AM Thursday, 13 August, 2020.



