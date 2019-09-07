|
|
Pauline J. Yarborough
1929-2019
Pauline J. Yarborough, 89, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Schulenburg, Texas. Polly was born on November 20, 1929 in New Hope, Arkansas. In the early 1950's, Polly moved to Houston and resided in the North Shore area. She was a member of Uvalde Baptist Church. Since 2012, Polly has resided in Schulenburg, Texas at the Schulenburg Regency Nursing Center.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Tim Babbitt (1957), son Rickey Babbitt (1979), husband Sam Yarborough (2014) and daughter Sandra Babbitt Sadler (2014).
She is survived by daughter, Melissa Yarborough Waldrop, grandchildren Kristin Babbitt Page, Holly Babbitt Weiss, Crystal Sadler Rabe, Byron G. Sadler Jr. and Simon Jamail Waldrop. Great grandchildren: Charlotte, Jackson and Travis Weiss, Gregory and Erickson Rabe.
Special thanks go to Shannon McBride, Director of Schulenburg Regency Nursing Center and the nurses and staff that gave such kind and loving attention to "Miss Polly".
Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8300 Katy Frwy, Houston, TX 77024.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to Alzheimer's research or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019