Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradise Funeral Home & Cemetery
10401 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
281-445-1201
For more information about
Pearl Meshack
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Ararat BC
5801 W. Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Meshack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Meshack


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Meshack Obituary
Pearl Harris Meshack
1937-2020
Born on July 31, 1937, Pearl Harris Meshack departed this life on January 7, 2020. She was 82 years old.
Pearl, the second daughter and eldest child of Annette and Oscar Harris, Sr., was born in Houston, Texas. Educated in the Houston Independent School District, she attended Wesley Elementary, Harper Jr. High, and Booker T. Washington High School from where she graduated in 1955. Shortly after graduating from high school, she united in marriage with Clarence J. Meshack, Sr., with whom she had 2 children, Angela and Clarence, Jr.
Mrs. Meshack graduated from Texas Southern University in 1964 with a degree in Elementary Education. She then embarked upon a career as an elementary school teacher in HISD where she taught 1st and 2nd grades for 36 years at Blackshear, Stevenson, and Garden Oaks Elementary Schools.
Upon her passing, Mrs. Meshack was a member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church where she actively participated in several ministries during her well days. Stricken with Parkinson disease a few years after her retirement, she endured many challenges over the years that limited her ability to participate in many of the activities she enjoyed. Despite the challenges, her faith never wavered and she never lost hope.
Mrs. Meshack was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Sr., parents Oscar and Annette Harris, and brothers Lawrence, Oscar Jr., and Charles Harris. She leaves her legacy of love to her devoted children, Angela and Clarence Jr. (Flor Cecilia); loyal sisters Betty Arthur and Gwendolyn Jennings; sisters-in-law Martha Harris, Mary Ann Harris, and Deborah Harris; grandchildren Kristin Taylor, Aaron Ramirez, Alan Ramirez, and Angelo Meshack; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Most importantly, she leaves behind a legacy of what it means to be a true lover of God, others, and life. She was quick to forgive and never held a grudge. Her sweet tenderness and goodwill will forever define her life and her love for others will live on forever.
She fought the good fight and has now earned eternal life with God. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12:00 Noon at Mt. Ararat BC, 5801 W. Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77091. Visitation will be prior to services beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: Paradise North
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -