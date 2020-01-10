|
Pearl Harris Meshack
1937-2020
Born on July 31, 1937, Pearl Harris Meshack departed this life on January 7, 2020. She was 82 years old.
Pearl, the second daughter and eldest child of Annette and Oscar Harris, Sr., was born in Houston, Texas. Educated in the Houston Independent School District, she attended Wesley Elementary, Harper Jr. High, and Booker T. Washington High School from where she graduated in 1955. Shortly after graduating from high school, she united in marriage with Clarence J. Meshack, Sr., with whom she had 2 children, Angela and Clarence, Jr.
Mrs. Meshack graduated from Texas Southern University in 1964 with a degree in Elementary Education. She then embarked upon a career as an elementary school teacher in HISD where she taught 1st and 2nd grades for 36 years at Blackshear, Stevenson, and Garden Oaks Elementary Schools.
Upon her passing, Mrs. Meshack was a member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church where she actively participated in several ministries during her well days. Stricken with Parkinson disease a few years after her retirement, she endured many challenges over the years that limited her ability to participate in many of the activities she enjoyed. Despite the challenges, her faith never wavered and she never lost hope.
Mrs. Meshack was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Sr., parents Oscar and Annette Harris, and brothers Lawrence, Oscar Jr., and Charles Harris. She leaves her legacy of love to her devoted children, Angela and Clarence Jr. (Flor Cecilia); loyal sisters Betty Arthur and Gwendolyn Jennings; sisters-in-law Martha Harris, Mary Ann Harris, and Deborah Harris; grandchildren Kristin Taylor, Aaron Ramirez, Alan Ramirez, and Angelo Meshack; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Most importantly, she leaves behind a legacy of what it means to be a true lover of God, others, and life. She was quick to forgive and never held a grudge. Her sweet tenderness and goodwill will forever define her life and her love for others will live on forever.
She fought the good fight and has now earned eternal life with God. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12:00 Noon at Mt. Ararat BC, 5801 W. Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77091. Visitation will be prior to services beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: Paradise North
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020