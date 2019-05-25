Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bethel Institutional Baptist Church
5530 Selinsky
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Institutional Baptist Church
5530 Selinsky
View Map
Pearl Pigott Obituary
Pearl White Pigott
1951-2019
MRS. PEARL WHITE PIGOTT was born on June 13, 1951 in Natchez, Mississippi. Louis and Susie White welcomed their fourth child, Pearl Marie into the family. On December 30, 1972, Pearl was united in Holy Matrimony to Benjamin Joseph Pigott of Angie, LA. During this union of 34 years, three beautiful children were born. Pearl joined Bethel Baptist Church in 1978 where she served faithfully until her death on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Omega Pi Honorary Society, The Texas Association for Literacy and Adult Education (TALAE), Commission on Adult Basic Education (COABE), Susie B. White Scholarship Board and the Association of Women in Academia (AWA). Pearl leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Angelia Pigott, LaShonda Pigott-Phillips, of Houston, TX and Denice Pigott, of New York, NY, one son, Terrence (Stephanie) Packer, Moss Point, MS; six grandchildren, Terranie, Jamere, Jaya, Terrence, Terriel, and David, Jr., siblings, in-laws, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many, many friends. Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Pigott, Esq., her parents, Louis and Susie White, and her three brothers, John, Bobby and Baby White. A Visitation is from 7:00 pm to 9:00pm on Friday May 24, 2019 & A Funeral Service is at 11:00 am on Saturday May 25, 2019. Both will be at Bethel Institutional Baptist Church, 5530 Selinsky Interment:Houston Memorial Gardens (Pearland, TX).
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 25, 2019
