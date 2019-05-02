Pearl L. Rose

1921-2019

Pearl lee Rose was born in Newark, New Jersey, on July 8, 1921, to Sam and Bessie Fruhman. In her early years, the family lived in several cities, settling in Enid, Oklahoma, where Pearl graduated from high school.

After graduation, she began her retail career working in a hat store in Port Arthur, Texas, where she met her future husband, Aaron Rose. Pearl and Aaron married on June 22, 1941, and made their home in Beaumont, where they reared their two sons Larry and Robert.

In 1961, Aaron decided to open his own business, and the firm of Aaron Rose Jewelers was created. In 1963, the business expanded into bridal china and silver flatware, and Pearl managed that portion of the business.

As the business grew, another Aaron Rose Jewelers store was opened in Parkdale Mall in Beaumont, managed by Pearl. In 1969, the Aaron Rose Jewelers stores were purchased by the Zale Corporation, and incorporated in the Guild Division. Pearl continued to manage the Parkdale store, becoming the first female manager of a Guild Division store.

As her sons grew and married, and the grandchildren came, a new name "Gaga" was bestowed on Pearl. Pearl's friends and employees often referred to her as "Gaga."

Pearl was a woman of beauty, charm, sharp intellect, business acumen, and an excellent poker player. She had a great sense of humor and was community-minded, serving on the Board of Temple Emanuel in Beaumont, and on the Board of the social agency known as "Some Other Place."

Pearl loved to cook, often filling her freezer with enough food to serve a complete dinner party at a moment's notice. She stayed active with Jazzercise and enjoyed attending theater productions. As years passed, Pearl moved to Houston, enjoying many friends and activities at the Hampton. Pearl then moved to Seven Acres for her remaining years.

Predeceased by her parents, siblings, and husband, Pearl leaves behind her loving sons Larry and Robert; their wives, Helen and Venus; grandchildren Elaine, Brian, Brenner, and Ryan; and great-grandchildren Moses, Leo, Eden, Cyrus, Nina, Arden, and Gideon.

A Memorial Service will be held in Pearl's honor, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm, in the Sanctuary at Houston Congregation For Reform Judaism, 801 Bering Drive, Houston 77057.

Pearl was laid to rest next to her husband at Hebrew Rest Cemetery in Beaumont.

Those desiring to honor Pearl's spirit may, if they wish, contribute in her memory to a . Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary