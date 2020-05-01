Pearlean Coleman Wesley
1936-2020
Pearlean Coleman Wesley, expired (Monday) April 27, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 10-11a.m on (Friday) May 1, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Saturday) May 2, 2020 at 12:30p.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Acie Jefferson, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2020.