Pearlean Coleman Wesley

1936-2020

Pearlean Coleman Wesley, expired (Monday) April 27, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 10-11a.m on (Friday) May 1, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Saturday) May 2, 2020 at 12:30p.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Acie Jefferson, officiating.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.







