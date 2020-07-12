Pedro Grana
1927-2020
Pedro (Peyo) A Grana was born to Pedro Grana Rivera and Amparo Ortiz de Grana on March 26, 1927 in Penuelas, Puerto Rico. Pedro passed away peacefully at Avanti Senior Living at Towne Lake, Cypress TX on Friday, June 26 at the age of 93. He married Nina (Maria Magdalena) Velasquez Armadillo on November 20, 1949 and was married 53 years until her death. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son David A Grana, brother Wilfredo Grana Ortiz and sisters Amparo Grana de Mora, Alma Grana de Head, and Hilda Grana de Bonilla.
Surviving family members are his sons Victor Grana and Jaime Grana, granddaughter Sherrie Ann Grana, great granddaughter Mira Boyer, his brother Felo Grana Ortiz, sister Bibi Grana de Perez and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. They will remember Pedro as generous and giving, an excellent cook, someone who loved to entertain, loved his Latin music, dancing and gardening. He was an active member of the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston, serving as president twice.
Pedro graduated from Ponce High School in 1945; in 1947 he moved to Houston where met the love of his life, Nina. They married and raised their family in Houston.
Pedro was a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Korean War. He began his business career with Strachan Shipping Company where he worked 12 years before starting his own steamship agency business, Lone Star Shipping, with his partner Rufus Arriaga in May 1963. He started an import export terminal services business at the Port of Houston, Portside Terminal Services in the late 1970's; he also served on the board of Directors of Greater Houston Bank.
Pedro's request was to be cremated. Due to Covid-19, the family has decided to hold an online Celebration of Life. An online Pedro A Grana Memorial is located at GatheringUs.com
Once the details for the online Celebration of Life are finalized they will be posted at the GatheringUs online Pedro A Grana Memorial and on Jaime's FaceBook account. Target date is the last weekend of June.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, www.hsf.net