1/1
Pegge Tilotta
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pegge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pegge Jo Tilotta
1932-2020
Pegge Jo Tilotta, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Houston on Monday, November 2, 2020. Mrs. Tilotta will be forever remembered as the Matriarch devoted to her family. "She was the heart of the family." Her quick wit will always stand as one of her wonderful attributes and she was quite talented as a landscape artist, and of course painting her lovely family. She had passions for crocheting, good Italian food; and above all her beloved Astros.
Pegge is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Lee; her daughter, Theresa Tilotta; sister, Fern Howell and brothers, Gerald and Darrell Rhodes.
Left behind to share her memory are her children, Dan Tilotta and wife Cecile, Mark Tilotta and partner Linda, Steve Tilotta and wife Maureen, and Leesa Tilotta and husband, Larry Brown; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, plus a host of nieces and nephews.
The private service is planned for 11:00 am Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pall bearers for the service include Aaron Sanford, Larry Brown, James, Nathan, Raymond and Steve Tilotta.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved