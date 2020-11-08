Pegge Jo Tilotta1932-2020Pegge Jo Tilotta, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Houston on Monday, November 2, 2020. Mrs. Tilotta will be forever remembered as the Matriarch devoted to her family. "She was the heart of the family." Her quick wit will always stand as one of her wonderful attributes and she was quite talented as a landscape artist, and of course painting her lovely family. She had passions for crocheting, good Italian food; and above all her beloved Astros.Pegge is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Lee; her daughter, Theresa Tilotta; sister, Fern Howell and brothers, Gerald and Darrell Rhodes.Left behind to share her memory are her children, Dan Tilotta and wife Cecile, Mark Tilotta and partner Linda, Steve Tilotta and wife Maureen, and Leesa Tilotta and husband, Larry Brown; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, plus a host of nieces and nephews.The private service is planned for 11:00 am Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery.Pall bearers for the service include Aaron Sanford, Larry Brown, James, Nathan, Raymond and Steve Tilotta.