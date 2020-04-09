|
|
Peggie Elisabeth
Chapman
1987-2020
Peggie Elisabeth Chapman, expired (Monday) March 30, 2020 in Odenton, Maryland. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 4-5 p.m on (Thursday) April 9, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services will be (Friday) April 10, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dennis W. Young, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020