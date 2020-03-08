|
|
Peggy Brunson Beaty
1929-2020
PEGGY BRUNSON BEATY, 90, of Morgan's Point, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 57 years, Leon "Buddy" Beaty. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Leon "Boe" and Kathy Beaty, Ronnie and Jean Beaty, Frieda de la Morena, Randall and Linda Beaty, and Louis Beaty; four grandchildren and their spouses, Beau and Jenny Beaty, Tabitha and Robby Shine, Brendan Beaty, and Ceilia Beaty; three great-grandsons Austin Beaty, Tyler Beaty and Ezra Shine. Peggy was a loving wife and mother, and her happiest days were those spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The children would like to express their gratitude to their mother's nurse, Emma Court, for her gentle, loving care over the past two years.
Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 816 Park Drive, La Porte, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dig 'n Design Garden Club, P.O. Box 585, Seabrook, TX 77586, Attn: Julie Mattheaus or the Morgan's Point Historical Society, 403 Bayridge, La Porte, TX, 77571.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020