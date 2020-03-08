Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
816 Park Drive
La Porte, TX
View Map

Peggy Beaty


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Beaty Obituary
Peggy Brunson Beaty
1929-2020
PEGGY BRUNSON BEATY, 90, of Morgan's Point, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 57 years, Leon "Buddy" Beaty. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Leon "Boe" and Kathy Beaty, Ronnie and Jean Beaty, Frieda de la Morena, Randall and Linda Beaty, and Louis Beaty; four grandchildren and their spouses, Beau and Jenny Beaty, Tabitha and Robby Shine, Brendan Beaty, and Ceilia Beaty; three great-grandsons Austin Beaty, Tyler Beaty and Ezra Shine. Peggy was a loving wife and mother, and her happiest days were those spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The children would like to express their gratitude to their mother's nurse, Emma Court, for her gentle, loving care over the past two years.
Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 816 Park Drive, La Porte, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dig 'n Design Garden Club, P.O. Box 585, Seabrook, TX 77586, Attn: Julie Mattheaus or the Morgan's Point Historical Society, 403 Bayridge, La Porte, TX, 77571.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -