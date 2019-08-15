|
Peggy Belcher Blocker
1931-2019
Peggy Belcher Blocker, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Peggy was born on August 27th in Comanche Oklahoma. Her life ended at 87 years of age.
A more detailed obituary will appear in a later edition of the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express News.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Peggy's life on Friday, August 16, 2019 from five until eight o'clock in the evening at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Peggy's memory may be directed to Star of Hope and The Rise School of Austin.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019